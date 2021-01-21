China-made CNBG vaccine can protect against different COVID-19 variants

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — The China-made China National Biotec Group (CNBG) COVID-19 vaccine is broad-spectrum and can cross-neutralize different coronavirus strains, said a senior CNBG executive at a press conference on Wednesday.

Zhang Yuntao, vice president of CNBG, affiliated to Sinopharm, said the company had collected coronaviruses found in other countries that were attainable at the end of 2020 and conducted relevant tests.

Test results at the time showed the vaccine could provide extensive protection against strains from elsewhere in the world, said Zhang.

“However, we have observed reports of some new variants from countries including South Africa, Britain and Nigeria since that time,” said Zhang, noting that the company is paying close attention to changes and will continue to carry out relevant cross-neutralization tests. Enditem