China-made polar cruise tests water in Jiangsu

NANJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — A China-made cruise ship for polar expeditions tested the water on Friday in east China’s Jiangsu Province, local maritime authorities said Saturday.

It’s the fourth polar expedition cruise from a series of orders signed between the Chinese shipbuilder China Merchants Industry Holdings Co., Ltd. and Sunstone, the world’s leading provider of expedition vessels.

With a length of 104.4 meters, the ship has 131 cabins, which can accommodate 254 people.

The first polar expedition cruise was delivered in 2019, while the fifth and sixth cruises are expected to be built this year and next year. Enditem