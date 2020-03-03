China-made Tesla vehicles downgrade hardware amid epidemic

SHANGHAI, March 3 (Xinhua) — Tesla China issued a statement Tuesday on “downgrading” hardware on the made-in-China Model 3 due to the supply chain status amid the epidemic and promised free upgrades.

Some Chinese consumers noticed the hardware in their newly delivered Tesla Model 3 vehicles was inconsistent with their orders. Tesla China responded that the Hardware 2.5 version was installed in some vehicles instead of the promised Hardware 3.0 version.

Tesla also said it will provide free replacement with the recovery of production capacity and supply chain. Consumers in need of the service can make appointments with the Tesla service center.

Tesla said in the statement that the company is taking measures to ensure the supply chain and timely delivery.

The Tesla Shanghai gigafactory resumed operation on Feb. 10, among one of the earliest automakers in China.