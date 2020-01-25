China Media Group to air well-chosen TV plays, documentaries during Spring Festival holiday

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — China Media Group (CMG), one of the major media outlets in the country, said Friday it will entertain audiences with a score of well-chosen TV plays and documentaries during the Spring Festival holiday in light of the recent pneumonia situation.

Chinese audiences can enjoy such an audio-visual feast at home instead of going to the cinemas, usually considered as a confined space with the risk of virus transmission, during the seven-day holiday as the country is suffering pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

Given concerns over the safety of watching movies in cinemas, a total of seven blockbusters, which were scheduled to hit Chinese screens during the Spring Festival, announced Thursday they will postpone their release dates.

The seven-day holiday of Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, runs from Jan. 24 to 30 this year.