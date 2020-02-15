China Merchants Securities see net profit gain in January

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd., a major Chinese securities firm, saw its net profits increase last month.

The firm’s net profits surged 32.57 percent year on year to 531 million yuan (76 million U.S. dollars) in January, according to the company’s filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

It garnered combined operating revenues of 1.145 billion yuan last month, up 12.75 percent year on year.

The company forecast a positive outlook on profits in February as market liquidity and policies are generally stable with upbeat market sentiment.