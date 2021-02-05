China Mobile opens second European data center in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — China Mobile International Limited (CMI), a subsidiary of China’s leading telecommunications company China Mobile, has opened its second European data center in Frankfurt.

Built as a Tier-3 data center, the Frankfurt facility will connect with CMI’s Singapore and UK data centers, its Global Network Center in Hong Kong and its global mobile communications and cloud network infrastructure, the company said Tuesday in a statement.

“COVID-19 has meant more users spending more time online, with increased reliance on digital tools for remote working and learning and online shopping,” Li Feng, chairman and CEO of CMI, said in the statement, citing a growing need for data processing and storage, and a greater demand for cloud and content delivery solutions.

The choice of location in Frankfurt will “help provide secure and reliable high-speed connections and enable closer ties between Europe and Asia,” Li said.

Frankfurt, known as an international financial center in continental Europe, is also the seat of many important internet traffic and data hubs.

In December 2019, CMI opened its first European data center in the UK. Enditem