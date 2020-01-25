China mobilizes medical supplies to Wuhan

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has mobilized efforts to increase medical supplies to Wuhan, the center of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

The MIIT had transferred 14,000 protective suits and 110,000 pairs of gloves from the central medical reserves to the hardest-hit city of Wuhan.

It also coordinated emergency supplies of 3 million masks, 100,000 protective suits and 2,180 pairs of goggles.

The ministry urged related provinces and regions to organize manufacturers to restore production to step up supplies including disinfectant and infrared thermometers.

Meanwhile, e-commerce platforms are asked to utilize their strength to maintain adequate supplies.

Chinese health authorities announced Saturday that 1,287 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the 2019-nCoV, including 237 in critical conditions, had been reported in the country by the end of Friday.

Pneumonia caused by the virus has resulted in 41 deaths, the National Health Commission said.

The country is channeling medical resources nationwide to aid central China’s Hubei Province to control the epidemic.