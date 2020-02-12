China moves further to boost medical supplies production

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Chinese authorities have reassured producers of key medical supplies that the government would be the ultimate buyer in a move to encourage production to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Such products initially include test kits, medical goggles, medical protective gear and masks, as well as their raw materials, and the list will be adjusted with the development of the epidemic, according to a guideline jointly issued by several ministries.

These products will be procured and stored by the government if the market could not consume them all.

Key medical supplies are still in high demand as the epidemic continues. The overall confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection on the Chinese mainland had reached 37,198 by the end of Saturday, official data showed.

The government urged related producers to resume production in full gear and said support would be in place to help more firms turn to produce medical supplies in shortage.

Product quality and delivery timeliness should be ensured, the guideline noted.