China moves to stop arbitrary charges on businesses

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — A State Council executive meeting has stressed resolutely stopping arbitrary charges on businesses, demanding the orderly collection of taxes and fees.

The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday, urged efforts to ensure that no undue burdens are placed on businesses and people.

It stressed supporting and serving market entities, especially medium, small, and micro-sized businesses, and further stimulating their vitality.

China rolled out a series of measures to cut taxes and fees and temporarily lower or waive employers’ contributions to social security schemes last year, according to the meeting.

The measures played a key role in ensuring the steady operation of market entities and keeping the fundamentals of the economy stable, the meeting said.

An inspection of the arbitrary charges on businesses will be carried out nationwide, and law enforcement in transportation, taxation, emergency and other fields will be standardized, said the meeting.

The meeting urged efforts to review and standardize fee charges in key areas, strengthen oversight of charges at sea ports, and speed up the revision of laws and regulations on administrative penalties for price violations.

It stressed streamlining procedures for social insurance payments, expanding contactless services, and ensuring the elderly and the severely disabled can make payments conveniently. Enditem