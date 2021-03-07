China mulls forming new democratic electoral system with Hong Kong characteristics in HKSAR

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — China’s top legislature is considering measures to form in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) a new democratic electoral system suited to Hong Kong’s realities and with Hong Kong characteristics, according to senior Chinese lawmaker Wang Chen.

A draft decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR was submitted on Friday to the fourth annual session of the 13th National People’s Congress, the top legislature, for deliberation.

The overall design of the system will be centered around the reformation and greater empowerment of the HKSAR Election Committee, said Wang, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, while delivering an explanatory speech on the draft at the opening meeting of the session.

The size, composition and formation method of the Election Committee will be adjusted and improved, Wang said.

The Chief Executive of the HKSAR will continue to be elected by the Election Committee, and the Election Committee will be entrusted with the new function of electing a relatively large share of Legislative Council (LegCo) members and directly participating in the nomination of all candidates for the LegCo, he said. Enditem