China mulls law banning defamation of military personnel

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) — Chinese lawmakers are considering a new law that bans the defamation of military personnel.

The draft law on the protection of the status, rights and interests of military personnel was on Monday submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for review.

No organization or individual may in any way slander or derogate the honor of servicemen, nor may they insult or slander the reputation of members of military forces, according to the draft.

It also bans the desecration of honorary plaques of military personnel. Enditem