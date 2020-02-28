China mulls plan, arrangement for college entrance exam

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — China’s education authorities are carrying out a prudent study on the arrangement of this year’s college entrance exam amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said Friday.

The arrangement will take into consideration the epidemic situation and its impact on the exam, Weng Tiehui, vice minister of education, said at a press conference in response to a question whether the exam, which was originally scheduled for June, would be postponed.

Weng said the detailed plan and arrangement will be announced in due time, adding that all-out efforts will be made to ensure the safety and health of examinees and related personnel.