China must respond

The information released yesterday by the Washington Post about China’s leading virology laboratory, the Wuhan Institute (WIV), which for years received aid from the United States, is no further contribution to the festival of theories of conspiracy presented since the pandemic outbreak. These are two diplomatic reports from the North American legation in Beijing, which in January 2018 alerted to the lack of security conditions in the investigation carried out by WIV with bats, to study previous outbreaks of coronavirus in China. The two diplomatic cables support the thesis that the new Covid-19 was transmitted from the institute to the Wuhan market – a few kilometers away – contradicting Beijing’s theory that the coronavirus arose in the latter. Suspicions that for some reason Beijing does not want the Wuhan laboratory investigated seem supported by other circumstances: Information from the 2018 diplomats’ visit has been erased from the WIV page, the Chinese government opposes the scientists working there should be questioned, and the Shanghai laboratory that published the Covid-19 genome in January has been closed.

The horror of the transparency of the Chinese communist regime can have catastrophic effects, because it prevents the investigation of the cure and the vaccine from advancing at the pace demanded by the health of the entire world population. It is likely that the spread of the virus outside the laboratory was caused by human error and not the fault of the system, and even less for some of the conspiracy reasons that point to Chinese delusions of power. But it is clear that Xi Jinping – self-made benefactor of humanity with his prodigality in the distribution of medical supplies and advice – is not interested in the truth being known. The pressure of the hitherto indolent United Nations body is essential. In this phase of the crisis, the crucial thing is not to establish responsibilities and blame, but to know how the new coronavirus was generated in order to prevent another pandemic in the future. .