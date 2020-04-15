China, Nepal agree on cross-border supply of goods

ANKARA

China and Nepal agreed to use a key border point for movement of goods without human-to-human contact, China’s state-run media reported on Wednesday.

The agreement came during a meeting of the border security officials held at the Nepal-China Friendship Bridge on Tuesday, according to Xinhua news agency.

Tatopani-Zhangmu border point will be opening for one way movement of goods from China to Nepal, the agency added.

As per the agreed mechanism, Chinese cargo drivers will take and drop the goods at Nepal border point after clearance and once the Chinese loaders and drivers return, Nepali drivers and loaders will receive the shipment, agency quoted a Nepali official as saying.

According to the official, only 20 drivers will be allowed to work on the border point.

“The limited number of drivers will help to track and trace them if anyone is infected with the coronavirus,” Lal Bahadur Khatri, chief customs officer at Tatopani, said.

Since late January, Nepal closed its two border points — Tatopani-Zhangmu and Rasuwgadhi-Kerung (Geelong) — with China after the spread of the coronavirus.

However, on March 25, the country had decided to reopen the border points for supply of essential goods, including medical equipment from China.

Nepal on Tuesday also extended the nationwide lockdown until April 27 as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country. So far the country reported 16 confirmed coronavirus cases.

*Writing by Islamuddin Sajid