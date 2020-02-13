China offers financial aid to poor students affected by epidemic

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — China’s Ministry of Education and Ministry of Finance have asked local governments and schools to provide financial aid to students from poor families that are affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to a joint statement issued by the ministries, relevant offices must keep abreast of the health and living conditions of impoverished students and pay special attention to those from hard-hit regions, poverty-stricken areas, rural and remote areas.

For poor students whose families are infected with the virus, financial aid including temporary subsidies, reduction or exemption of tuition fees should be adopted to ensure their study and life in school, said the statement.

The ministries also required schools across the country to take care of students from poor families who stay in school during the winter vacation.