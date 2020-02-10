China offers financial support to resume medical supplies production

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — The Ministry of Finance on Thursday asked local authorities to take solid measures to support key enterprises manufacturing medical supplies to resume production to help combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Local financial departments should firmly implement the supportive policies unveiled by the central authorities including financial support, preferential tax and social insurance, the ministry said in a circular.

Financial departments at all levels should strengthen coordinated efforts and give full support to the epidemic prevention and control, it said.