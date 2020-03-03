China offers further support for young writers, artists

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — The China Federation of Literary and Art Circles (CFLAC) has launched a program to further support the country’s young literary and artistic workers, according to the federation Monday.

Aiming to instill more vigor into literary and artistic creation, the program mainly targets original works of active literary and artistic workers under the age of 45, and will set up projects for outstanding works. The completed works are expected to be released before the end of 2020.

Writers and artists can submit their projects to member groups of the CFLAC for selection and assessment, before the groups submit the recommended projects to the leading group of the federation.

Those selected will be supported by the federation in terms of funds, instruction and promotion, and will be included along with the artists in a database of literary and artistic talent by the CFLAC, the federation said.