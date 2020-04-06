China offers special assistance to people with difficulties amid epidemic

Civil affairs authorities across China have introduced a series of measures to help people in need overcome the difficulties brought by the COVID-19 epidemic, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said Wednesday.

More than 35 million yuan (about 4.94 million U.S. dollars) has been offered as special allowances to more than 13,000 people with difficulties in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic in central China.

In the meantime, nearly 6,000 people stranded in the epicenter by travel restrictions were provided with temporary shelters and accommodations, said Liu Yong, an official with the ministry, at a press conference in Beijing.

Outside Hubei, civil affairs authorities are also handing out daily necessities and medical supplies to people in difficulties and taking care of the elderly and disabled whose guardians or caregivers are under quarantine or medical treatment.

To improve efficiencies and simplify the application for social assistance, many local authorities have adjusted the procedures and move the application process online with the help of new technology, Liu said.