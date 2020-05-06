China on blue alert for rainstorms

China’s national observatory on Monday issued a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of southern and eastern China.

From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon, heavy rain and rainstorms are expected to hit areas including Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Fujian, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said.

Some of those regions will see up to 60 mm of rainfall, the NMC said.

The center advised local governments to keep alert to possible flooding, landslides and mudslides caused by heavy rain and recommended outdoor operations be halted in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.