China opposes all forms of discrimination, prejudice: spokesperson

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) — A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday that China opposes all forms of discrimination and prejudice.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks in a press briefing when responding to media reports that since China tightened immigration control measures to contain imported cases of COVID-19, some foreigners have complained about discrimination and rising xenophobia in China.

“China always attaches great importance to the safety and health of foreign nationals in China and protects their legitimate rights and interests in accordance with the law,” Zhao stressed.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, relevant departments and local governments in China have made every effort to meet the living, epidemic control and medical needs of the foreign citizens, Zhao said, adding that foreign nationals infected with COVID-19 in China are provided timely treatment.

“China opposes all forms of discrimination and prejudice,” Zhao noted, adding that in light of the development of the epidemic, China has promptly and dynamically adjusted the inspection, quarantine, prevention and control measures for foreign nationals entering into China.

“These are temporary measures that China has to take in response to the current situation by referring to the practices of many countries. China has to do so because we must be responsible for our own people and foreign citizens as well,” Zhao said.

“We always treat foreign nationals and Chinese citizens alike, implement measures without discrimination, give full consideration to the legitimate concerns of the persons concerned and respect their religions and customs. We do not increase or reduce certain regulations on someone just because they are foreign citizens,” Zhao said.

Zhao stressed that all foreigners in China should strictly abide by the Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases, as well as other laws and local regulations on epidemic prevention and control.

“We hope foreign citizens in China will continue to fully understand and actively cooperate with China’s epidemic control measures to prevent risks and protect the health and safety of their own and others. That is the way to contribute to the final victory over the epidemic,” he added.