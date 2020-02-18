China opposes U.S. “long-arm jurisdiction”: FM spokesperson

Photo taken on April 4, 2018 shows the entrance to the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li He)

China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States on six Chinese enterprises.

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions and “long-arm jurisdiction” imposed by the United States citing its domestic law, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

According to the Federal Register, the United States has decided to impose sanctions on six Chinese enterprises, three Russian enterprises, one Iraqi enterprise and one Turkish enterprise in accordance with its Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act.

“China has lodged stern representations with the U.S. side,” spokesperson Geng Shuang said during an online press briefing, adding China urges the United States to correct its mistake at once and withdraw the sanctions.

Geng said China is committed to strengthening the international non-proliferation system, strictly fulfilling the international obligation on non-proliferation and maintaining communication and cooperation with other countries on the basis of mutual respect.

By contrast, in non-proliferation and other areas, the United States has been obsessed with unilateralism and wantonly imposing unilateral sanctions and “long-arm jurisdiction” on others, which has been universally rejected by the international community as it severely undermines other countries’ interests and international efforts in non-proliferation and safeguarding peace and stability, Geng said.

“The Iranian nuclear issue is a case in point,” he said. “We urge the United States to squarely face the international community’s concerns and earnestly respect other countries’ legitimate rights and interests.” ■