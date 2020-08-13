China opposes US-Taiwan official interactions under any pretext: FM

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday said China firmly opposed any official interactions between the United States and Taiwan under any pretext.

“Those who play with fire will get burnt,” Zhao said, urging certain American people not to have illusions about issues concerning China’s core interests.

Zhao made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to make comment on U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who said during his visit to Taiwan that China “chose not to” warn the world about COVID-19 and betrayed the cooperative spirit needed for global health.

Zhao said China had been containing the COVID-19 epidemic in an open, transparent and responsible manner, earnestly implementing its duties and obligations under the International Health Regulations, and actively carrying out international prevention and control cooperation.

Focusing on saving American people’s lives, instead of political shows, is what American health officials should do now, Zhao said.