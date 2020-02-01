China orders children’s homes to suspend outings, mass activities

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Children’s homes across China are asked to call off outings and gatherings amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said Tuesday.

Issuing a guideline on coping with the epidemic, the ministry asked all staff at children’s homes to have their body temperatures measured before entering the premises. Those with abnormal temperatures must leave immediately, and isolate themselves for observation or go to hospital.

Quarantine areas should be set up inside the premises, and children who are new to the area or return from medical treatment should be put under medical observation. People working in the quarantine areas should be disinfected, wear a nurse’s cap and if possible, a protective gown.

Places where children live must be ventilated and disinfected regularly, it added.