China orders disinfection of banknotes in coronavirus…

SHANGHAI, Feb 26 – China has told lenders to disinfect and store banknotes in a dry area for 7 days, as part of the battle to contain the contagious coronavirus, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The guidelines on how banks can help reduce the transmission of the virus were circulated by the Beijing branch of China’s banking and insurance regulator (CBIRC), according to the China Securities Journal. The newspaper did not say how the notes would be cleaned.

Banks should also increase the frequency of disinfection of public places, such as counters and public appliances such as password entry devices, said the CBIRC, according to the paper.

Disinfection supplies should be provided at counters and other places where customers come into contact with cash, the regulator added.

(Reporting by Engen Tham and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill)