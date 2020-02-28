China pledges extra support to university graduates in hard-hit Hubei

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — China has vowed to roll out policies to address difficulties in employment and graduation faced by university graduates amid the coronavirus outbreak in the hard-hit Hubei Province, Vice Minister of Education Weng Tiehui said Friday.

Graduates from the province and universities in Hubei will enjoy favorable treatment in master’s degree program enrolment as well as government-funded recruitment programs at primary levels and rural areas, Weng said at a press conference, adding that more targeted measures will be introduced.

Education authorities will also coordinate special online job fairs for these graduating students in the epicenter of the outbreak and persuade employers to prolong recruitment procedures, Weng added.

She also urged universities to postpone thesis defense and provide convenience to students in handling graduation formalities.