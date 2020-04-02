China pledges to properly handle epidemic-related petition disputes

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) — Local complaint-handling administrations were required to fully resolve epidemic-related conflicts and steadily resume receiving people’s visits, according to the National Public Complaints and Proposals Administration (NPCPA).

Noting that the number of conflicts and appeals related to the epidemic increased significantly in the first quarter of this year, the NPCPA said it will continue to strengthen related work in Hubei Province, especially its capital city of Wuhan, as well as other regions hard-hit by the coronavirus.

Complaint-handling administrations at all levels were asked to respond to issues of public concern in a timely manner, paying close attention to the implementation of relevant policies concerning the care for key populations, tax and fee reduction, assistance for enterprises and stabilizing employment, the NPCPA said.

The NPCPA also urged more use of technological means such as telephone, video and the Internet to help petition work return to normalcy as soon as possible.