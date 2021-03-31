China pledges vigorous efforts for high-quality development of education

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) — China is committed to ensuring high-quality development throughout various stages and the entire process of education during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), a senior official said Wednesday.

Robust efforts will be made to ensure equal access to basic public education, said Song Demin, vice minister of education, noting that the right to education of those living in difficulties will be safeguarded.

Other items on the agenda include advancing industry-education integration in vocational education, making higher education accessible to more people and providing more resources for life-long learning, Song told a press conference.

The vice minister also vowed to narrow urban-rural and regional gaps in education as China pushes for rural vitalization and regional integrated development. Enditem