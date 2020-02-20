China policy bank approves 30 bln yuan of loans for epidemic control

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — The Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC), an agricultural policy bank, has approved 30 billion yuan (about 4.29 billion U.S. dollars) of emergency loans for enterprises engaged in epidemic prevention and control.

Of the total, 18 billion yuan has been issued, the lender said on Wednesday.

The ADBC has stepped up its policy-based financial services to help more enterprises crucial for epidemic prevention to resume production, the lender said.

The issued loans have supported 275 enterprises engaged in health and epidemic prevention, and helped them produce or purchase 674.43 million face masks, 102.09 million tonnes of disinfectant, 5.55 million pairs of goggles, 30.55 million sets of protective suits and other products, the lender said.