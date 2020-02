BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — China has mobilized 20 mobile hospitals from across the country to Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, to treat patients with mild symptoms, an official said Tuesday.

Those modular hospitals will arrive in the city starting Tuesday, said Jiao Yahui, an official with the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

Authorities have also organized 1,400 nurses nationwide for tending infected patients in Wuhan, said Jiao.