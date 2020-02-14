China prolongs rescue, help for homeless, beggars amid virus outbreak

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — The time limit of rescue and help provided for the homeless and beggars who have no means of living is extended to 14 days during the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 epidemic, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

The limit could be further extended depending on the development of the epidemic and the situation of specific rescue institutions, the ministry said in a recently issued guideline.

All of those who come to rescue centers for help and those who are already there should have their physical conditions checked and registered, according to the guideline. Those who have a fever, particularly when accompanied by symptoms of fatigue, dry cough and so on should be immediately reported and properly handled.

Specific information about help seekers should also be gathered and registered, such as if they have been to virus-hit areas or if they had contacts with confirmed or suspected patients of COVID-19.

For those who refuse to provide true information or have their body temperatures checked, rescue centers can refuse to offer help, the guideline said.

The centers are also asked to suspend sending the homeless and beggars back to their hometowns during the epidemic.