China promises better services for foreign businesses amid epidemic

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — The Ministry of Commerce (MOC) issued a circular Monday urging local authorities to provide better services for foreign-funded enterprises amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Efforts should be made to help foreign-funded companies resume production and operation in an orderly manner, said the circular.

The ministry asked local governments to take solid measures to meet the demand of foreign-funded companies producing medical protective suits, masks, goggles and other prevention materials.

The MOC also stressed support for large foreign investment projects, calling for coordinated efforts to solve their difficulties and minimize the impacts of the epidemic.

Localities should further optimize online administrative services and actively facilitate the introduction of foreign investment and capital through online consultations and teleconferences, it said.

China will continue to give equal treatment to both domestic and foreign businesses and strive to build a fair, transparent and predictable investment environment, according to the circular.