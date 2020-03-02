China promotes online vocational skills training

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — China has issued a circular to encourage online vocational skills training to improve workers’ professional skills from 2020 to 2021.

The circular was released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Ministry of Finance.

The goal for 2020 is to choose more than 50 high-quality online vocational skills training platforms and provide training for about 1 million people with digital training resources covering over 100 types of work.

The goal for 2021 is to further optimize the management mechanism for online vocational skills training, expand the scale and boost the quality.