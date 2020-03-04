China promotes orderly construction resumption for highway, waterway projects

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) — China’s Ministry of Transport (MOT) has called for orderly and precise work resumption for highway and waterway transport projects amid the fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Construction of expressways and major waterway transport projects should be resumed and be accelerated, except those projects in areas hard-hit by the epidemic and in cold regions, according to a circular issued by the ministry.

Construction of ordinary national and provincial highways and other waterway transport projects should also be accelerated in accordance with local conditions, and projects that have not resumed construction should strive to return to work before March 15, the circular said.

The circular underlined that the prevention and control of the epidemic and project quality management should be enhanced while resuming work.