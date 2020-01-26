China provides fast customs clearance for overseas donations on coronavirus fight

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — China said materials donated from overseas to fight pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) will get fast-track clearance at customs.

All-out efforts will be made to ensure fast clearance for imported medicines, disinfectant products, protective equipment and medical devices to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The GAC has ordered “green passages” and special service windows to be opened at customs on site to accelerate clearing process for medical material donations from overseas.

In case of emergency, customs shall allow the donated supplies to be cleared after simple filing works, and the rest of the procedures can be completed later, according to the statement.

In an earlier statement, China’s customs and health authorities have asked outbound and inbound travelers to report their health conditions to customs to curb the cross-border spread of the coronavirus.

Chinese health authorities announced Sunday that 1,975 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, including 324 in critical conditions, had been reported in the country by the end of Saturday.