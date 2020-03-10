China publishes guiding cases on rural procuratorial work

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) issued four guiding cases on rural procuratorial work Thursday.

The typical cases involve the illegal occupation of farmland, the production and sale of fake or inferior seeds, the production and sale of counterfeit pesticides and public interest litigation against a township government that failed to perform its environmental protection duties.

The new model cases were published to help procuratorial organs at various levels improve their work in rural or agriculture-related cases and contribute to the implementation of the country’s rural vitalization strategy, said Gao Jingfeng, an official with the SPP.