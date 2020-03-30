China publishes typical cases on punishing price-gouging

China has published four typical cases on the punishment of crimes of price-gouging involving protective equipment amid the coronavirus battle.

Covering price-gouging of face masks and their raw materials, the cases were released by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security to offer a reference and guidance in dealing with similar cases.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, procuratorial and public security organs at all levels have been severely cracking down on price-gouging crimes, with such crimes having been curbed, said a statement issued by the two authorities.