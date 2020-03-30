China pushing to ban illegal wildlife trade

As the novel coronavirus rampaged through China in these past two months, issues concerning illegal wildlife trade and the impropriety of eating wild animals have come to the fore.

In response, the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, China’s top legislature, made a decision on Feb. 24, comprehensively banning illegal wildlife trade and eliminating people’s bad habit of eating wild animals.

This is expected to provide strong legislative support for dealing with the threat to public health from the current epidemic before relevant laws are officially amended and revised.

Based on the Wildlife Protection Law, the decision prohibited the consumption of wild animals listed by the law, as well as those of ecological, scientific and social importance, including those bred in captivity.

Nevertheless, there are still limits to this proclaimed comprehensive ban. Fish and other aquatic wildlife, and common livestock and poultry will not be included.

Besides, wild animals are allowed to be used for non-edible purposes such as scientific study and medical research; however, this requires strict examination and approval procedures as well as quarantine and inspection in accordance with relevant national regulations.

In terms of combating illegal wildlife trade, the decision makes it clear that is forbidden to engage in such activities as hunting, trading and transporting wild animals, especially those destined for human consumption. More efforts will be made to ensure law enforcement, establishing accountability mechanisms and banning illicit trade in accordance with laws.

Still, considering that the decision’s implementation is likely to bring severe economic loss to many engaged in raising livestock, the top legislature has encouraged local governments to provide guidance to those affected and help them adopt other methods of agricultural production and operation.

It’s true that the wild animal-breeding industry has become one of the main sources of income for people living in impoverished mountainous areas, so, experts have suggested making adjustments to the list of protected species in China, and adopting a categorized management evaluation between illegally trading wildlife and conventionally keeping wild animals in captivity.

For example, hunting of Sika deer born and raised in the natural environment will be punished by the law; meanwhile the deer breeding industry in some places have been developed for medical purposes.

In addition to the legislative efforts, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) is also actively working to make the implementation of the Wildlife Protection Law as part of its efforts of ecological environment inspection.

Liu Youbin, spokesperson of MEE, said during a regular press conference on March 10 that the ministry is working under its mandate to coordinate the protection of bio-diversity and supervise wildlife protection.

According to Liu, it has conducted investigations concerning invasive alien species in nature reserves, and established a preliminary database accordingly. The ministry will continue to work with relevant authorities and support their works in combating illegal wildlife trade.