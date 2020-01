Staff members of China Railway Urumqi Group Co. Ltd load supplies onto a train in Urumqi, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2020. The China Railway Urumqi Group Co. Ltd transfers medicines, masks, liquid soap and other emergency supplies to Wuhan, to help the city fight against the outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus. (Photo by Li Wei/Xinhua)