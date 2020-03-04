China ramps up efforts in supporting B&R projects, enterprises

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) — China has promised financial support to prop up high-quality Belt and Road projects and enterprises hit by the epidemic outbreak, according to a guideline jointly released by the Ministry of Commerce and the China Development Bank (CDB).

The policy bank will introduce a string of financial incentives including low-cost financing, special loans, loan repayment extensions, as well as credit support to help eligible Belt and Road projects and enterprises tide over difficulties, the guideline said.

Overseas enterprises and projects are asked to report their conditions and financing demand amid the outbreak, it added.