China reach Asian women’s Olympic football qualification playoff with win over Chinese Taipei

SYDNEY, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Chinese women’s team advanced to the playoff of the Asian Olympic football qualification after they beat Chinese Taipei 5-0 in their second group match on Monday.

With the win, China, who routed Thailand 6-1 in their first group game, have secured a top two finish in Group B which also features hosts Australia.

The top two finishers of Group A and B will meet in the playoffs for two Olympic berths.

China scored their five goals against Chinese Taipei in the first 34 minutes with veteran striker Wang Shanshan contributing a brace. Tang Jiali, Wu Haiyan and Li Ying also scored for China.

The best chance for Chinese Taipei, who managed no shots in the first half, came in the 79th minute when forward Lin Yahui hit the post with a header off a corner-kick.

China will face Australia on Thursday in their final group game.