China ready to share its experience with EU to jointly fight COVID-19

Medical staff members from Jiangsu Province work at an ICU ward of the Wuhan No. 1 Hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, Feb. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

BRUSSELS, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — China is ready to share its experience with the European Union (EU) to jointly fight COVID-19, according to a press release published by the Chinese Mission to the EU on Friday.

The pledge was made by the Chinese side on Wednesday, when Chinese and EU health experts held a second video conference on the response to the epidemic, said the press release.

The conference brought together officials and experts from the National Health Commission of China, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

A recovered patient (R) waves to medical staff of the temporary hospital, which applies traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) treatment to patients, in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, Feb. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

The two sides updated each other on the recent developments in relation to COVID-19 and had a detailed exchange of views about specific response measures.

“China follows the development of the outbreak in European countries and stands ready to share its experience with the EU to jointly tackle the challenge,” said the press release.

The EU side briefed on the recent development related to the outbreak in Europe and the measures taken by the EU to coordinate and support the response efforts of its member states.

The EU expressed thanks to China for the timely briefing and noted WHO’s recognition of China’s response measures. The EU also expressed readiness to maintain close communication with China and draw upon China’s good practices and experience.

According to the Chinese Mission, the first conference between the two sides was held on Feb. 12. ■