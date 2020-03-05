China releases 20,000 tonnes of pork from central reserves

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — China on Thursday released 20,000 tonnes of pork from its central reserves in a bid to increase supply and stabilize market expectations, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

To ensure market supply, a total of 55,000 tonnes of frozen pork has been released after the Lunar New Year holiday, said Wang Bin, an official with the ministry.

From Feb. 24 to March 1, the average pork price tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs came in at 48.39 yuan (about 6.97 U.S. dollars) per kg, down 2.7 percent week on week.

The MOC said more frozen pork reserves would be put onto the market in the future.