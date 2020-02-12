China releases more pork from reserves to ensure supply

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — China’s top economic planner said Saturday that the country released an additional 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork reserves to ensure market supply and stabilize rising pork prices.

This was the first time that the country tapped into its pork reserves after the Lunar New Year holiday, with a total of 10,017 tonnes being released Friday, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The country has already released about 150,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves between mid-December and Jan. 9.

Pork prices in China have soared as the African swine fever battered the country’s pork industry, driving up consumer inflation. Prices began to stabilize after the country rolled out multiple measures to support hog production.

The NDRC said the country will continue to release its frozen pork reserves and may designate part of the supplies for regions hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak.