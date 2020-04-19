China reports 16 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest since March 17

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters). The Chinese National Health Commission reported 16 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 18, the lowest since March 17 and 27 the day before, as published on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 9 were infections imported, the lowest since March 13 and less than 17 the day before. The remaining 7 confirmed cases were broadcast locally, compared to 10 the previous day.

Newly discovered asymptomatic cases were 44 versus 54 the day before. According to the Health Commission, three of the new cases were imported.

No new deaths were reported, it said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 82,735 on April 18, while the total number of deaths caused by the virus was 4,632. (Reporting by Judy Hua, Li Hongwei and Ryan Woo; editing by Richard Pullin)