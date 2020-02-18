China reports 1,886 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, 98 new deaths

Recovered coronavirus patient Cai Taoying, who is also a nurse from Hankou Hospital, donates plasma at Wuhan Blood Center in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, Feb. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

China reported 1,886 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 98 new deaths on Monday.

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Chinese health authority Tuesday said it received reports of 1,886 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 98 deaths on Monday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Among the deaths, 93 were in Hubei Province, three in Henan, and one in Hebei and Hunan respectively, according to the National Health Commission. ■