China reports 36 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths

China on Wednesday reported 36 new coronavirus cases, 35 of them had recently come to the mainland from abroad, state-run media reported.

According to Xinhua News Agency, only one locally transmitted case reported from Guangdong Province.

Seven coronavirus patients — including six in Hubei Province and one in Shanghai — lost their lives on Tuesday, according to the agency.

In a statement, China National Health Commission said that no death from the imported cases was reported.

There are 691 confirmed imported cases, 20 in critical condition, and 169 suspected cases,” said the commission.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Its data shows the confirmed number of cases worldwide have surpassed 860,700, with the death toll over 42,300 and more than 178,300 recoveries.

