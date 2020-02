BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — China’s railway passenger trips during the Spring Festival travel rush this year declined 48.3 percent year on year amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, official data showed Wednesday.

From Jan. 10 to Feb. 18, a total of 210 million railway passenger trips were made across the country, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The Spring Festival travel rush, also known as chunyun, lasts for 40 days from Jan. 10 to Feb. 18 this year.