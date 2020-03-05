China reports fewer outbreaks of African swine fever this year: official

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — Fewer cases of African swine fever were reported in China this year compared with the same period last year, the country’s agricultural ministry said Thursday.

China confirmed this year’s first outbreak of African swine fever in Shennongjia Forestry District in Hubei Province Tuesday, with seven wild boars found dead, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said.

There were 12 outbreaks of African swine fever detected in the same period last year, and a total of 63 cases were reported in China last year, according to the ministry.

China reported its first case of the disease in August 2018 in the northeastern province of Liaoning. Later outbreaks were reported in many other provincial regions.

The country will strengthen the control and prevention of major animal diseases such as H5N1 influenza and African swine fever, enhance monitoring and respond promptly to new outbreaks.