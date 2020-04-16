China reports local COVID-19 cases

ANKARA

New locally transmitted novel coronavirus cases were traced in China, health officials announced Thursday.

In a statement, the country’s National Health Commission said 46 new infections were found, including 12 domestically transmitted on Wednesday. Of the total, 34 were imported.

The local cases were reported in Guangdong, Heilongjiang provinces, while three were found in the capital Beijing.

“No death was reported on Wednesday,” the statement added.

The coronavirus first appeared in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province in central China. It has now spread to 185 countries and territories killing over 137,000 people and infecting over 2 million others.

China has reported 3,342 deaths due to the virus, with a total of 82,341 contracting the disease.

At least 77,892 people have been discharged from medical facilities after recovery, China’s health commission said.

Fresh case detected in Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, health authorities found one more COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, bringing the region’s total to 1,017.

The fresh case had returned to Hong Kong early this month from the U.K. where he studies. Following complaints of fever, he was confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus.

Four people have died due to the infection since it was first reported in Hong Kong on Jan. 22.

Taiwan

Authorities in Taiwan said no cases of the coronavirus were found in the country considered a “breakaway” province by China.

The Focus Taiwan news website reported that this was the second time in a week with no new cases of COVID-19 being found.

Taiwan has reported a total of 395 coronavirus cases, most of whom — 340 — were imported from abroad. Six have died of the infection.

Authorities took preventive measures at earlier stages to prevent the spread of the virus but did not enforce a lockdown. People are, however, required to wear masks when in public and maintain physical distance with each other.

Those traveling to Taiwan are asked to go under strict home quarantine for at least two weeks.

Having met domestic demand, Taiwan is shipping more than 6 million masks to western countries.

Global situation

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with Europe and the U.S. currently the hardest hit regions, while China has largely come out of the crisis.

Over 2.08 million people have been infected worldwide while recoveries exceed 525,000, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. More than 138,400 have died.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who get infected suffer only mild symptoms and make a recovery.