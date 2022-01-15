China reports two deaths after five new H5N6 cases, prompting WHO to call for ‘immediate’ action.

China reports two deaths after five new H5N6 cases, prompting the WHO to call for ‘immediate’ action.

After five new H5N6 cases were confirmed, China reported two deaths from bird flu, prompting the WHO to call for “urgent” action.

Last year, a spike in the number of people infected with bird flu in China alarmed experts, who warned that the strain could be more infectious to humans.

Five people were infected with the avian influenza strain in December last year, according to the Hong Kong Health Department, in Sichuan province, Zhejiang province, and the Guangxi Autonomous Region.

Officials said in a statement that two people have died and that the other three are fighting for their lives in the hospital.

After being exposed to live domestic poultry on December 1, a 75-year-old man from Luzhou, Sichuan province, became ill.

Four days later, he was rushed to the hospital and died on December 12.

On the same day, a 54-year-old man from Leshan, in the same province, became ill and died three weeks later on December 24.

He was also said to have been exposed to live domestic poultry in the past.

After being exposed to live domestic poultry on December 15, a 51-year-old woman from Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, became ill.

She was admitted to the hospital on December 18 and is in critical condition, according to authorities.

According to the Hong Kong Health Department, the other two cases were reported in Liuzhou, a city in the Guangxi Autonomous Region.

On December 19, a 53-year-old man who had previously been exposed to dead poultry became ill and is still in critical condition in the hospital.

On the same day, a 28-year-old man from the same city became ill and is said to be in critical condition.

It was unclear how the second man became infected.

H5N6 bird flu has infected 65 people since 2014, with more than half of those cases reported in the last six months.

The majority of the cases had come into contact with poultry, according to the WHO, and no cases of human-to-human transmission have been confirmed.

However, it stated that more research was “urgently” required to fully comprehend the risk and the growing number of human cases.

“The increase in human cases in China this year is concerning,” said Thijs Kuiken, professor of comparative pathology at Erasmus University Medical Centre in Rotterdam.

It’s a virus with a high mortality rate.

“It’s possible that this variant is a little more infectious (to humans)… or that there’s more of this virus in poultry right now, which is why more people are getting infected.”

China is the world's largest producer of poultry and the world's leading producer of ducks, which serve as a

